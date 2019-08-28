Wanted: Man uses fake beard and glasses in armed robbery at Orangeburg restaurant

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released pictures of a man who used a fake beard and glasses in an armed robbery at a restaurant in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff Office says it happened at the Fatz Cafe on St. Matthews Road.
“This subject forces his way into the restaurant before it opened by pointing a weapon at an employee,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The employee is then forced to open a register at gunpoint.”
Deputies responded to the restaurant at 9 a.m. on Monday after a 911 caller reported the robbery.
An employee told investigators that he was preparing the kitchen for the day when the rear door bell rang.
“Believing a newly-hired employee was showing up for work, the employee opened the door only to find a handgun being pointed at him,” OCSO officials said."The employee said he was ordered to open a cash register near the front of the business where a quantity of cash was taken."
The gunman then fled the area in an unknown direction.
A report states that security video at a nearby business captured footage of the suspect getting into what appears to be a white van.
OCSO officials said the suspect is believed to be a light-skinned male standing between 5 foot seven inches and six feet tall while weighing around 175 pounds.
“He is said to have been wearing all black and carrying a camouflage book bag,” the sheriff’s office said."The beard and glasses seen on the suspect are believed to have been fake."
If anyone has any information on the suspect or vehicle seen in the security camera photos, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 531-4647 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
