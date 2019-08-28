Winning artwork unveiled for 2020 Cooper River Bridge Run

To build my composition, I began with a collage of photos that I edited using only the lines of the bridge as guides. I then digitally hand painted the canvas using watercolor brushes. The rising sun just over the horizon was intended to represent the luminous morning of the race. The sky filled with cotton candy-like clouds brighten the canvas with shades of yellow and orange. The bright white which highlights the bridge, almost appears to come off the canvas. As your eyes move forward, the bridge begins to fade off into the distance. You notice the Cooper River surrounding the Ravenel Bridge with unblended tones of blue, lavender, orange and yellow. The sharp fluidity skips off the brush mimicking the lapping surface of the river. Each dab and stroke were executed with a specific purpose and in a distinct way.