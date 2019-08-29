Approximately 500 people in Hollywood area under boil water advisory

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of the Hollywood area is under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Wednesday night.
Charleston Water System spokesman Mike Saia said the advisory impacts roughly 500 customers in Hollywood and Meggett.
The break happened Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 162 and 165. While water service was restored around 4 a.m., the advisory is in effect until water samples confirm the water is safe to drink.
The samples were taken to the Water System lab in Hanahan at 4 a.m. and it will take 16 hours from that point until the test results are available.
If no bacteria are present in the water samples when they’re reviewed at 8:30 p.m. tonight, then the advisory will be lifted.
While this advisory is in effect, customers are urged to:
- Boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute and then let it cool before using it for cooking, drinking, making ice, washing uncooked foods, brushing teeth, and giving to pets.
- Children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to become sick if bacteria is present in the water.
- Water filters may not protect against bacteria. Check with the manufacturer, and if in doubt, boil your water.
- Throw away ice made during this advisory.
- Dishwashers and coffee makers do not get hot enough to kill bacteria.
- Tap water is safe to use for all other activities that do not include consumption.
