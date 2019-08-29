Coroner: Man found in burning vehicle in Lincolnville died from gunshot wound

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies first saw the flames on Tuesday night behind the Waters at Magnolia Bay Apartments. Picture provided.
August 29, 2019 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 4:36 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who was found in a burning vehicle in Lincolnville died from a gunshot wound.

Charleston Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert said 20-year-old Robert Rutlin Jr. from Ladson died on Tuesday at 10:15 p.m. on 10765 Highway 78.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the incident as a murder.

The investigation into the death began when Charleston County deputies were responding to a report of shots fired call in the area of Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78.

As deputies patrolled the area they saw a fire in a wooded area behind the apartments.

The sheriff’s office said they then found a vehicle burning with a body in the driver’s seat.

