Coroner: Man found in burning vehicle in Lincolnville died from gunshot wound

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who was found in a burning vehicle in Lincolnville died from a gunshot wound.
Charleston Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert said 20-year-old Robert Rutlin Jr. from Ladson died on Tuesday at 10:15 p.m. on 10765 Highway 78.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the incident as a murder.
As deputies patrolled the area they saw a fire in a wooded area behind the apartments.
The sheriff’s office said they then found a vehicle burning with a body in the driver’s seat.
