Deputies searching for suspect after chase in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are looking for the suspect who led them on a chase late Wednesday night which started as a traffic stop on Lincolnville Road.
Deputies tried to stop the car just before 12 a.m. The vehicle crashed after the man got out through the window.
Brittney Smith says she was in car when suspect told her to grab the wheel.
“He went and swerved off and said grab the steering wheel and just jumped out the window," she said. " Literally. He didn’t speak the whole time. It was pretty crazy.”
The vehicle was stolen, according to deputies
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.