DHEC asking healthcare providers to report vaping-related illnesses amid nationwide outbreak

Dr. Staples explains this further, saying, “There are other chemicals that are being aerosolized from the liquid that is being heated during the use of an e-cigarette. We don’t know the long-term ramifications yet of these devices because they haven’t been on the market for all that long. So, we worry with the exposure to these aerosolized chemicals that we could be seeing other issues down the line that have not been yet recognized and that starts with some of what we’re seeing now with some of these lung injuries.”