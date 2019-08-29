Eastbound truck-climbling lane on Wando bridge to open this week, SCDOT says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say they’re preparing to open the truck lane in the eastbound direction of the Wando Bridge.
The lane has been closed since May 2018 when crews were forced to shut down the entire westbound direction for almost four weeks.
According to SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore, the lane will be open at some point “this week."
Work on the eastbound side of the bridge has included the installation of additional tendons - seven-wire strands housed a conduit covering -- plus cement grout.
The westbound truck climbing lane will still be closed for the foreseeable future. The overall project is scheduled to be finished in early 2020.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.