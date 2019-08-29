FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Dorian forecast to strengthen today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We continue to track Hurricane Dorian as it pulls away from the Caribbean and heads across the Southwestern Atlantic. Dorian is expected to strengthen over the next couple of days making it a major hurricane close to the northern Bahamas and off the coast of Florida as we begin our Labor Day weekend. There are still a lot of questions as far as the eventual path of Dorian which could bring very significant changes to the weather that we see here locally. We do know that this storm will slow down significantly this weekend which will complicate forecasting where this storm winds up. Stay with Live 5 News for continuous updates! And a reminder to make sure you are prepared in case this forecast shifts in our direction.