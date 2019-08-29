Man charged in death of infant who was found near cocaine appears in court

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man charged in the death of an infant who was found in a Myrtle Beach hotel room near cocaine appeared in court on Thursday.
Geames Kena Ratliff, 37, is charged with homicide by child abuse.
Because of the seriousness of the charge, Chief Judge Jennifer P. Wilson told Ratliff that bond must be set by a Circuit Court judge.
Conway attorney Scott Bellamy, who is representing Ratliff, was not present during the hearing.
According to arrest warrants, the child was found unresponsive at the Camelot by the Sea at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. Sunday and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in critical condition. The infant died Tuesday morning, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.
During a search of the hotel room, police found a white substance in the room close to the child’s bottle which tested positive for cocaine, the warrants state.
Ratliff’s initial appearance will be held on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.
