Navas’ Career Night Not Enough as RiverDogs’ Playoff Chances Dwindle

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the RiverDogs wrap up their final road trip of the season on Thursday night at McCormick Field. Right-hander Charlie Ruegger (2-3, 8.12) gets the ball in the finale for the RiverDogs. After allowing 18 runs over a two-start span, including being chased in the second inning on August 16 in Asheville two starts ago, the New Jersey native bounced back to yield a pair of runs over four innings last Friday against Kannapolis. The Tourists will counter with sinker-baller Jake Bird (7-2, 3.33). The product out of UCLA faced Charleston two outings ago, coughing up five runs over 5 2/3 frames. The dextral hurler has allowed 12 earned runs over his last four starts spanning 19 innings (5.68 ERA) after producing a 2.71 ERA over his first 35 appearances to start the season with Asheville. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.