New I-26 interchange to open access to Volvo plant, Camp Hall development

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - – The new Volvo car drive interchange off I-26 is set to open on Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to be in attendance.
The new three-leg directional exit will cut commuter times going to the manufacturing plant, but developers say it’s another important step to much more development.
Across the street from the Volvo plant, a new commerce park called Camp Hall is being developed by Santee Cooper.
Although it’s not zoned to be a residential area, the development will include a Village Center that will have a fire station, convenience store, and gas station.
According to Santee Cooper, there are 1,300 developable acres of land ready for industry and it’s poised to bring 10,000 high-quality jobs to the area.
“Santee Cooper’s is working to make Camp Hall a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial commerce park that will bring jobs and more opportunity to the area and the state,” the company said in a statement.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Volvo drive interchange took two and a half years from design, construction, to open.
