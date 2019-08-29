Police respond to reported shooting at downtown Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police responded to a reported shooting at a hotel in downtown Charleston Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the Comfort Inn in the 100 block of Bee Street at 4:42 a.m., according to Charleston County consolidated dispatch.
MUSC sent out an alert at 4:45 saying a shooting occurred and “the shooting does not appear to be random in nature.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
