Police respond to reported shooting at downtown Charleston hotel
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 29, 2019 at 6:03 AM EDT - Updated August 29 at 6:03 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police responded to a reported shooting at a hotel in downtown Charleston Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Comfort Inn in the 100 block of Bee Street at 4:42 a.m., according to Charleston County consolidated dispatch.

MUSC sent out an alert at 4:45 saying a shooting occurred and “the shooting does not appear to be random in nature.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

