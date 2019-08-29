SCDMV officials hope to open new W. Ashley location by January 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will soon open a new location in West Ashley.
The new office will be called “Charleston-Orleans Road” and will be located in the same shopping center as the Bed Bath & Beyond and World Market across the street from the Citadel Mall.
An official opening date has not been set, but the goal is to be open by Jan. 1, 2020.
The department is currently doing modifications to the interior in order to fit its needs.
The West Ashley location on Wappoo Road closed in June 2018 after the landlord didn’t renew the lease and officials said there was a limitation on parking.
