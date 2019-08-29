Sheriff: Orangeburg man sent obscene photo to 14-year-old girl through Facebook

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a 42-year-old man who is accused of sending an obscene photo to a 14-year-old girl using Facebook.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Hancock of Lexington County who is charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
“This individual knew the victim was underage, and yet sent this material anyway,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It took a while to charge him, but our warrant didn’t go away.”
The investigation began when a family notified the sheriff’s office in 2017 that a man familiar with the family had sent their juvenile daughter a friend request on social media.
“Once that request was granted, the subject then sent a photo of a male in underclothing only, taken from the waist down with emphasis on his midsection,” OCSO officials said.
An arrest warrant states that the suspect asked the victim to dinner then sent the picture.
At one point, the suspect told the victim to “just erase it,” authorities said.
When the 14-year-old informed her parents of the photo, investigators began looking for Hancock.
“The Lexington County man bounced from one address to another as investigators attempted to track him down,” OCSO officials said."At one point, he was said to be in Florida."
He was located on Wednesday. Hancock can be sentenced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Bond was set at $15,000 during a hearing on Thursday. Hancock was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.
