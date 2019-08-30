Berkeley County School District dispels rumors of school threat

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District officials sent emails to parents Friday morning denying rumors spreading about a threat at an area middle school.
District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the message was in response to reports of a threat made against the school as well as a rumor of a student previously found with a firearm who was back on campus.
The letter, sent shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, read:
You may have heard or may hear of a reported rumored threat at Sedgefield Middle. Both law enforcement and the BCSD Safety and Security Team have investigated the rumored threat and determined that it is not credible and there is no danger to the campus.
Additionally, we have also learned of a second rumor being circulated on social media that a student found in possession of a firearm last year is back on campus this year. That information is not accurate.
We do appreciate our students who report any concerns or things they may overhear to our school administration and staff. We take all reports pertaining to the safety and security of our campuses seriously. Again, there is no credible threat at Sedgefield Middle and no danger to the campus.
