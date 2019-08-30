Charleston business owners concerned after repeated harassment by aggressive homeless individuals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some business owners in downtown Charleston say they are running out of options after repeated harassment by certain homeless individuals.
They say it’s a concern to many people on King Street and they’re frustrated by what they are calling a lack of action from the city.
Daniel Russell-Einhorn is the founder and owner of Affordabike bike shop and Bilda Bike, a business located right on the corner of Cannon and King Street.
According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, Russell-Einhorn showed police a video where a woman exposed herself to him.
In another video she urinated on the sidewalk right across the street.
“It’s constantly the same offenders, it’s the same people repeatedly in the same places doing the exact same thing,” said Russell-Einhorn.
He says while he appreciates efforts made by police, the problem is that it’s certain individuals that get arrested, go to jail, and then are released and commit the same acts.
Russell-Einhorn specifically remembers when he was encouraged to go to bond court, to speak out against the woman he says exposed herself to him.
He says he showed up early only to find out she had already been released.
“I felt really violated because I was encouraged to go and my rights as a victim were not preserved,” said Russell-Einhorn. “They showed no remorse that I didn’t have a chance to speak.”
Lt. James Byrne with the Charleston Police Department says he empathizes with the business owners and knows their concerns.
He says the first thing his team does is try to get the people they come into contact with, some help.
He says some people are responsive to it, while some aren’t.
In cases where people do become aggressive and resistant or does something repeatedly like in Russell-Einhorn’s case, then the police are prepared to cite and arrest them.
Russell-Einhorn says this is a concern to most business owners on King Street and he hopes more can be done about an issue he sees every day.
