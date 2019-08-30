The Citadel Offers Free Tickets for Those Displaced by Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Athletics Department has announced that it will offer two free tickets to Saturday’s football game to any Floridian that has been displaced due to Hurricane Dorian. The 2019 season opener against No. 11/12 Towson is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Tickets will be available at the Hagood Stadium Box Office starting at noon on Saturday. All that is needed to claim tickets is a valid Florida state I.D.
For those traveling to the Charleston area please reach out to our hotel partners: Cambria Hotel-Charleston Riverview, Doubletree Hilton in North Charleston, Comfort Suites in Mount Pleasant and Hotel Indigo in Mount Pleasant.
For more information on how to obtain tickets, please contact the ticket office at 843-953-3467 or ticketoffice@citadel.edu.