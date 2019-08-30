Coastal Carolina’s Charles Ouverson Added to 2019 Ray Guy Award Watch List

The Murrells Inlet, S.C. native, posted a career-long 64-yard punt in the road contest at Troy (Sept. 29). He also recorded a 57-yard punt in his lone punt of the game in the road win at Campbell (Sept. 12). He had a season-high eight punts for 353 yards versus Georgia Southern (Nov. 17), put a season-high three punts inside the 20-yard line and had four punts fair caught versus the Eagles. He boomed two punts over 50 yards against Georgia Southern. On the season, he averaged over 50 punting yards per game twice – 57.0 yards per punt at Campbell and 50.5 yards per punt at Georgia State (Oct. 27). Ouverson played in all 12 games for the Chants as the punter and also served as the holder for field goals and extra points.