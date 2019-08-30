Coastal Carolina’s Charles Ouverson Added to 2019 Ray Guy Award Watch List

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt junior punter Charles Ouverson has been nominated to the 2019 Ray Guy Award watch list, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.
A 2019 Athlon Sports preseason All-Sun Belt fourth team selection, Ouverson ranked third in the Sun Belt with an average of 43.1 yards per punt in 2018. He registered 47 punts on the season, which included eight 50-plus yard punts on the year and 12 punts that landed inside the 20-yard line. He also had 19 punts go for fair catches last year.
The Murrells Inlet, S.C. native, posted a career-long 64-yard punt in the road contest at Troy (Sept. 29). He also recorded a 57-yard punt in his lone punt of the game in the road win at Campbell (Sept. 12). He had a season-high eight punts for 353 yards versus Georgia Southern (Nov. 17), put a season-high three punts inside the 20-yard line and had four punts fair caught versus the Eagles. He boomed two punts over 50 yards against Georgia Southern. On the season, he averaged over 50 punting yards per game twice – 57.0 yards per punt at Campbell and 50.5 yards per punt at Georgia State (Oct. 27). Ouverson played in all 12 games for the Chants as the punter and also served as the holder for field goals and extra points.
The complete list of candidates will be released on Nov. 5th. The Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on Nov. 19th. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on Nov.25th. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
The Chanticleers will host a total of six home games inside newly renovated Brooks Stadium, including a Thursday night primetime game on ESPNU versus Louisiana on Nov. 7.