Coastal flood warning in effect for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley, Beaufort and Coastal Colleton

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning is in effect this evening for Charleston, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Tidal Berkeley counties until midnight.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said king tides will lead to significant saltwater flooding around high tide which is around 8:51 p.m. in Charleston and 10:01 p.m. in Beaufort.
In addition, water may cover some roads and encroach on yards on Daniel Island.
Saltwater inundation will be possible two to three hours before and after high tide.
“One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways,” the National Weather Service said on Friday. “Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood.”
City officials said they are urging motorists to avoid flooded roadways and exercise caution when driving in areas prone to flooding.
In addition, City of Charleston Emergency Management officials are monitoring Hurricane Dorian and its potential local impacts and will continue to do so throughout the holiday weekend.
“City crews will continue to monitor ditches and storm drains and perform pre-storm preventative maintenance, as needed,” city officials said."The water level in Colonial Lake has been lowered, and crews continue to lower Lake Dotterer, as the tide cycle allows."
