Dan DeSalvo Joins South Carolina For 2019-20

“We’ve been interested in Dan all summer,” said Stingrays Head Coach Steve Bergin. “He’s high on a lot of people’s lists and has a ton of experience. He’s had a lot of success at both our level and the AHL level and is a dynamic player. Once our trade with Kansas City went through for Mark Cooper, he really wanted to come here because those guys really close and that put us over the top as a place he wanted to play.”