Deputies searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint at a Lowcountry home.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Codrian Smalls of St. Helena Island who is wanted for a reported sexual assault of a woman on St. Helena Island.
On Thursday night, deputies responded to a home in the Lands End community of St. Helena Island to a report of a burglary and sexual assault.
The victim said she was confronted inside of her home by an unknown man armed with a gun.
“The victim reported that she was held at gunpoint by the unknown subject and sexually assaulted over a period of several hours,” BCSO officials said.
Authorities said the victim reported that prior to fleeing her home, and although already armed with his own handgun, the suspect stole a handgun from her bedroom.
“Sheriff’s Office investigators processed the victim’s residence for forensic evidence, interviewed witnesses and set out to identify and locate the unknown subject,” BCSO officials said.
By Friday afternoon, investigators said they had identified the suspect as Codrian Smalls who has an arrest warrant for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
“We are asking for information from the public on the whereabouts of wanted subject Codrian Smalls,” BCSO officials said."Smalls resides on St. Helena Island. He is 5′09″ tall, approximately 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes."
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
The sheriff’s office said Smalls should be considered armed and dangerous.
