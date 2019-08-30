Downtown Charleston bank robbery suspect arrested in TN, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a downtown Charleston bank robbery suspect outside Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Thursday.
John Howard Johnson, 64, will be extradited to Charleston to face charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Police say that on July 3, Johnson entered the BB&T Bank at 174 Meeting Street and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller gave him money and he left going toward the market area, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
The investigation is ongoing
