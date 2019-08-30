FIRST ALERT: Dorian expected to become a major hurricane later today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We continue to track Hurricane Dorian which is on the verge of becoming a major hurricane in the Southwestern Atlantic ocean. Dorian will continue to track toward the northern Bahamas where Hurricane Watches are now in effect. Dorian will move westward toward the east coast of Florida, while intensifying, over the Labor Day weekend. Most computer models suggest that this storm will make a landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, south of Cape Canaveral and north of Miami. Any deviation in this track, including the potential of this stalling and not making landfall in south or central Florida, will have a big effect on what we eventually see out of this storm. Right now, it appears that this storm will still be well south of the area on Tuesday but possibly moving northward Wednesday and Thursday bringing some impacts to the Lowcountry. We will likely begin to feel some of the swell, wave action, from Dorian over the weekend. Stay with Live 5 First Alert weather for continuous updates this weekend!