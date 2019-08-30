FIRST ALERT: Dorian expected to become a major hurricane later today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We continue to track Hurricane Dorian which is on the verge of becoming a major hurricane in the Southwestern Atlantic ocean. Dorian will continue to track toward the northern Bahamas where Hurricane Watches are now in effect. Dorian will move westward toward the east coast of Florida, while intensifying, over the Labor Day weekend. Most computer models suggest that this storm will make a landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, south of Cape Canaveral and north of Miami. Any deviation in this track, including the potential of this stalling and not making landfall in south or central Florida, will have a big effect on what we eventually see out of this storm. Right now, it appears that this storm will still be well south of the area on Tuesday but possibly moving northward Wednesday and Thursday bringing some impacts to the Lowcountry. We will likely begin to feel some of the swell, wave action, from Dorian over the weekend. Stay with Live 5 First Alert weather for continuous updates this weekend!
Other issues that we will have to deal with this weekend include coastal flooding, around evening high tides, and rip currents. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for this evening due to the likelihood of significant coastal flooding due to astronomical, king, tides. High tide in the Charleston Harbor is near 9PM. Significant flooding, leading to closed roads, is likely between 8 PM and Midnight. Expect numerous road closures in Downtown Charleston and other low-lying, flood prone areas.
The risk of rip currents will be elevated this weekend due to a persistent onshore wind flow which will also be responsible for bring us an increased chance of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday through Labor Day. The wettest day appears to be Saturday, right now.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 87.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 87.
LABOR DAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 88.
