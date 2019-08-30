Flooded streets reported in the Lowcountry as coastal flood warning remains in effect until midnight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have reported flooded streets in the Lowcountry as a coastal flood warning remains in effect until midnight.
Charleston police say the following streets are closed due to flooding: Lockwood from Wentworth to Barre, Beaufain from Barre to Lockwood, and Washington and Society.
In addition, Isle of Palms police officials say areas of 25th Avenue and 41st Avenue near Waterway Boulevard have water partially covering these roadways.
Police in Mount Pleasant say Long Point Road is closed between the Longpoint subdivision and Boone Hall due to flooding.
Business in Edisto Island have reported flooding including Dockside Bar and Grill.
The coastal flood warning for Charleston, Beaufort and Coastal Colleton remains in effect until midnight.
National Weather Service officials say significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable, especially in downtown Charleston. Properties may also flood.
A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for coastal Horry and Georgetown until 9 p.m.
