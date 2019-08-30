Here’s how to track hurricanes and tropical storms in the Live 5 First Alert Weather app

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With hurricane season entering its peak, here’s a quick “how-to” so you can track tropical weather with the latest information from the Live 5 First Alert Weather Center.
If you haven’t already done so, download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app. Here’s a link to find the right one for your device.
- Step 1: Open the app on your device. Tap ‘Radar’ at the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 2: Once the radar map is open, tap the map layers button (three vertical dots in a circle) near the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 3: Select the “Overlays” section in the map layers menu and then tap ‘Tropical Tracks’.
It’s that easy. Now your map will display current storms. You can zoom in or zoom out on the map to track tropical weather no matter if it’s in the Atlantic, the Gulf or near our coastline.
You can tap the dots along a storm’s track to reveal additional details about the storm or its forecast.
To display active watches and warnings associated with a hurricane or tropical storm, tap ‘Tropical Alerts’ in the map layers menu.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.