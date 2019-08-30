Julian Castro pushes his ‘People First’ presidential plans during visit to the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro was the latest 2020 hopeful to visit the College of Charleston for the school’s “The Bully Pulpit” series.
He was candid about how educational opportunities lead him into politics, and he touted his experience as the mayor of San Antonio as he detailed his vision to expand early childhood education.
He also spoke about the need for affordable housing pushing his “people first” housing plans and goal of ending homelessness by 2028.
“It sounds ambitious, and it is," Castro said. “But when you think about what was accomplished in the Obama administration…we cut veteran homelessness just about in half in 6 short years.”
He’s considered one of the most left-leaning candidates in a narrowing field of presidential contenders with his bold plans to address issues like gun violence.
“I think there is that zone between speech and action where our authorities should have the resources to step in and prevent that speech from becoming all out violence,” Castro said.
The Bully Pulpit series allows students and community members to engage with presidential candidates face to face.
