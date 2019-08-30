$25K a year for life ticket purchased in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Berkeley County is now a lot richer.
Someone purchased a “Lucky for Life” ticket from the Henry’s Food Mart at 1487 Ranger Drive in Cross which entitles the winner to $25,000 per year for the rest of their life.
The ticket matched the first five numbers in Thursday’s drawing. A $390,000 lump sum is also available if there are fewer than 21 winners.
The winning numbers were 11, 24, 28, 33, and 43 with a lucky ball of 10.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.
