Live 5 Scambusters: The importance of reporting every scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As federal investigators track down scam artists, consumer scam reports could provide a key piece of evidence to solve a case.
Reporting a single robocall or phishing email may seem insignificant, but that information could be vital to investigators. The Federal Trade Commission collects the data on tens of thousands of scam reports. That information is shared with other law enforcement agencies who may be working similar investigations. A single piece of evidence could tip the balance and help agencies like the FTC catch scammers in the act.
Ian Barlow, the program coordinator with the “Do Not Call Registry,” says the reports are used to show patterns and trends for various scams.
“These are patterns may not be obvious to a consumer who’s just received one phone call, but when we get hundreds or thousands or tens of thousands of complaints, we can see trends and patterns that help us with our law enforcement,” Barlow said.
If you’re contacted by a scam artist, you can report it online at FTC.gov/complaint. You can report a variety of scams on the FTC Complaint Assistance page. You can also call also call 1-877-FTC-HELP.
