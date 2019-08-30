Man claims resort overserved driver before alleged DUI crash in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Georgetown County, a man claims that a Georgetown County resort overserved a driver who was later involved in a head-on collision with him on US-17.
John Robert Ware Jr. is suing the Beach Colony Resort, claiming that Marty Hudson was served “excessive” amounts of alcohol at the resort to the point where he became drunk on the night of Aug. 24.
The lawsuit claims Hudson then got into his vehicle in the early-morning hours of Aug. 25 and was involved in a crash with Ware.
Ware claims he was injured in the crash and has incurred medical bills and lost wages because of it. He’s suing the resort for negligence saying the resort is responsible for training its employees in the service of alcohol.
He is seeking a jury trial.
