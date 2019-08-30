Park Circle businesses anticipating impact of renovation project

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Part of Park Circle is closing for at least two months while crews finish a major streetscape project.
The construction on O’Hear Avenue in Park Circle is the final piece of the puzzle connecting major projects in this area, North Charleston spokesman Ryan Brown said.
“We’ve got an old streetscape that’s been here forever. So we’re updating the sidewalks, the drainage, all the utilities, making it more accessible for pedestrians, more attractive streetscape for businesses and making it all ADA compliant as well,” Brown said.
The street will soon look more cohesive with East Montague Avenue, which will stay open throughout this project.
Dena Davis Bailey owns the Pink Crocodile, a boutique around the corner from the construction. She says shopping and eating locally is more important than ever.
“There’s a chance it might slow business down. I think we just keep people aware that small businesses are really good for property value. They use our sales tax for school improvements,” she said. “I am gonna be rolling out curbside service! If you can’t find a parking space and you know what you need? Call me, pay for it, slow down and I’ll hand it to you as you roll by!”
Brown said the City is working with businesses along O’Hear.
“During the project all businesses will be open: Commonhouse Aleworks, BrewCellar, Fratello’s, the ice cream shop, LoLas, you name it, the Architecture firm. We’re going to have nice big signs letting folks know they’re still open and they should patronize these businesses,” she said.
The road section between Montague and Empire Streets will be closed for the next eight weeks.
“It will be a slight inconvenience but at the end it’s going to look great,” Davis Bailey said.
City leaders said patrons can still get to the public parking lot on O’Hear Avenue from Virginia Avenue via Empire Street. Empire Street has been under construction but is now open.
