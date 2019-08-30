Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders makes stop in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders stopped in Georgetown County on Friday morning.
According to Georgetown officials, 475 people came out to Sanders’ first rally of the day for a shrimp and grits breakfast at the Beck Recreation Center.
During his speech, Sanders focused heavily on income inequality and healthcare.
“This is America. Three people in our country should not own more wealth than the bottom half of the American people,” Sanders said.
James Sanderson Jr., Georgetown president for the United Steelworkers Union, endorsed the candidate on his call for a minimum wage in the state, saying Sanders would help work with union workers.
He also said South Carolinians need to pay more attention to workers’ rights.
“The people in this state need to become more educated on labor laws,” Sanderson said. “That will help them understand what their rights are in the workplace."
Sanders finished his remarks talking about climate change, saying “I understand we have a president who thinks climate change is a hoax. Well, I think this president is a hoax.”
This the second trip to South Carolina for Sanders this month.
“I literally have at least one Democrat running for president showing up in South Carolina every day of the week for the next six months,” South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said. “We are contrasting our message with them as they go around from place to place here in south carolina. We’re happy to have him here again. Hopefully he’ll come and spend money. We’ll see him next November.”
Julian Castro is also vying for South Carolina votes Friday.
He is in Charleston for the College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit series which aims to engage young voters in politics.
“We want to welcome Julián Castro to South Carolina and thank him for highlighting just how far left the Democrats have moved by leading the charge for open borders and taxpayer funded healthcare for illegal immigrants," McKissick said. "While these policies are certainly popular with his fellow 2020 candidates and radical activists, they won’t sell in South Carolina. We wish him much more success in helping us contrast the differences between their extremist policies and our mainstream conservative values - at least until he drops out.”
With the South Carolina democratic primary is less than six months away, 20 candidates remain in the highly competitive race.
Colleen Condon with the Charleston County Democratic Party said gaining South Carolina voters will be make or break for many candidates.
“We need somebody who is going to be able to appeal to a wide base and to do that the campaigns need to have money coming in to be able to be here on the ground, working,” Condon said. “Because of course with South Carolina being the first in the south primary, it’s critical that the next president is spending a lot of time here.”
Both Sanders and Castro are among the top 10 democratic candidates chosen to face off in the third democratic debate on Sept. 12.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina RNC will meet on Sept. 7 to decide whether to hold a 2020 primary.
