Reports: President Trump’s personal assistant, a CofC grad, resigns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump’s personal assistant 28-year-old Madeleine Westerhout resigned on Thursday.
Westerhout was a 2013 graduate of the College of Charleston and holds a bachelor in political science from the school.
According to the Times report, she resigned after Trump learned that she had shared information about a recent working vacation and matters concerning the Oval Office as part of an off-the-record dinner with reporters near Trump’s resort in Bedminster, N.J.
According to CNN, Westerhout didn’t say the comments were off-the-record.
Westerhout would not be allowed to return to the White House on Friday, the Times reported.
According to the college, she took her senior fall semester off to work as an intern on Mitt Romney’s 2012 campaign for president. She was also previously involved as a volunteer coordinator for former South Carolina Sen. John Kuhn when he ran for congress in 2013.
After graduation she moved to Washington D.C. and took a staff role with the Republican National Committee before becoming part of the Trump administration.
