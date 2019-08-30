RiverDogs Overwhelm Tourists in Road Finale

The RiverDogs return home for their final four games of the season as they host Greenville starting on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. from The Joe. Needing just one win to clinch the season series with their Red Sox rivals, Charleston will send right-hander Jhony Brito (6-4, 3.29) to make his final start of 2019. The 21-year-old had arguably the best start of his career last time out, turning in 8.0 innings of one-run ball while fanning seven on Saturday night against Kannapolis. He has let up two unearned runs over 9 1/3 innings of relief against the Drive previously this year. Brito will match up with knuckleballer Kevin Biondic (4-8, 4.29). The Boston farmhand has allowed at least four runs in six straight starts dating back to June 24, a stretch in which he owns a 5.84 ERA. The right-hander has seen Charleston on three previous occasions, allowing just two runs in 11 innings of work. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. as the RiverDogs host their final postgame fireworks show of the season presented by Home Telecom on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday.