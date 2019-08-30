SCDNR holding free boat inspections for Labor Day weekend

SCDNR holding free boat inspections for Labor Day weekend
August 29, 2019 at 9:36 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 9:37 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be holding free boat inspections this upcoming weekend.

Officers will perform a quick and thorough inspection of your boat and make sure you have the proper equipment and registration requirements.

If you’re not currently in compliance, don’t worry, they won’t ticket you if you come for a free inspection.

Below is a list of inspection sites:

Inspections will also be done on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion - Clarendon

Lake Murray Dam - Lake Murray - Lexington

