Authorities identify two sought after driver reportedly tried to hit deputy during chase

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are searching for two people after a driver tried to hit a deputy during a chase Friday afternoon.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Robert Edward Wagle, the driver of the vehicle, and 37-year-old Jennifer Lee Capps.
According to authorities, the two were last seen driving a blue/greey Chevy pickup truck.
If you have any information you are urged to call 911 immediately.
BCSO officials say the driver tried to hit a deputy with a vehicle during a chase. Deputies ended the chase shortly before 2:30 p.m. because of school traffic, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
The driver was last seen in the area of the Walmart on St. James Avenue, he said.
People in the area are urged to use caution.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.