Student arrested for having gun at Goose Creek High School

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested a 15-year-old student Friday after authorities found the student had a handgun on campus.
The student’s identity was not released because of their age.
Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said high school leaders received a report that a student had a weapon. Administrators and the school resource officer immediately investigated the tip and confirmed it was accurate.
No student was injured in the incident and Tanner said district and school staff followed all district procedures.
“With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our schools seriously," Tanner said. "We appreciate the cooperation and support of everyone who is helping to keep our schools safe. We ask that you continue to encourage your student to report any concerns to their teachers and administrators.”
