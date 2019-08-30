Zeiko Lewis Called Up for 2019 Nations League Group Stage Matches

Zeiko Lewis has been called up by the Bermuda National team to represent the country in it's upcoming CONCACAF Nations League group stage matches.
Bermuda, who qualified for "League A" of the Nations League earlier this year, are grouped with Mexico and Panama in Group B. The opening round of group stage matches will take place from Thursday, September 5th through Tuesday, September 10th with Lewis and Bermuda opening against Panama on September 5th in Bermuda at the Bermuda National Sport Center.
Lewis most recently featured for Bermuda during the 2019 Gold Cup representing his country in its first-ever appearance in the competition. Bermuda finished third in their group behind Costa Rica and Haiti.
The Charleston Battery forward scored four goals for Bermuda in 2018 during Nations League qualifying highlighted by a three-goal performance in a 12-0 win against Sint Maarten on October 18th. Bermuda earned nine points from four matches in qualifying play including wins over El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.
Bermuda will follow their opening match on September 5th with a trip to Panama on September 8th before hosting Mexico in Bermuda on October 11th. The Gomby Warriors conclude their group stage matches with a trip to El Tri on November 19th. Bermuda is scheduled to play Guatemala and DC United on October 15th and November 10th, respectively, in preparation for their final match against Mexico.
Should Lewis and Bermuda finish atop Group B, they will qualify and compete for the 2020 CONCACAF Nations League Final Championship which is set to be held in June of 2020. For updates and results from the Nations League group stage matches, visit https://www.concacafnationsleague.com/en