Battery, Independence Draw in Frustrating Result

On the offensive side of the ball, Charleston looked to target man Arthur Bosua and star forward Zeiko Lewis. Lewis had Charleston's first chance of the evening after finding himself on the receiving end of a Jarad van Schaik pass in Charlotte's penalty area. Van Schaik picked out Lewis in the box after making a nice attacking run down the left side of the field. Lewis controlled the pass with ease and had a decent strike on goal but Brandon Miller was in a position to make the save. Five minutes later Van Schaik played a quality cross into the box and Bosua was able to rise above the Charlotte defense to make a play on the ball. Bosua watched his headed chance fly just wide of the right post and out for a Charlotte goal kick.