City of Charleston declares state of emergency ahead of Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
Mayor John Tecklenburg drafted an executive order declaring a state of emergency during a telephone conference Saturday afternoon.
Currently, the City of Charleston is operating under OPCON 2, but has not yet made any evacuation decisions.
The Municipal Emergency Operation Center will be activated at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 and will remain open throughout the storm.
“While the exact path of Hurricane Dorian is still subject to change, this is a large, powerful storm, and we need to prepare for the worst, even as we hope for the best," Tecklenburg said. “With that in mind, we encourage citizens to take this time to prepare by coordinating with family members and gathering any needed emergency supplies.”
Charleston city officials plan to remain in close contact with Charleston County and other agencies through the weekend, and will continue to monitor the storm’s track and potential impacts.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.