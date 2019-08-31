Dorchester Co. to move to OPCON 2 at 1 p.m. to prepare for possible Dorian impacts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders say the county’s Emergency Operations Center will move to OPCON 2 as they prepare for impacts expected in the coming days from Hurricane Dorian.
The county will move to OPCON 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday, county spokesperson Tiffany Norton said.
“I have full confidence in the Dorchester County Emergency Operations Team that works collectively with our state and regional partners to plan, prepare and respond to any possible impacts Hurricane Dorian may have on Dorchester County and the Lowcountry.” Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey said. “I urge all residents to prepare now.”
OPCON 2 means that Logistics, Mass Care, Transportation and Public Information Emergency Support Functions will prepare for possible impacts to Dorchester County and the surrounding area. All Public Safety, Public Works and Water & Sewer crews will begin conducting pre-storm checks and preparations for possible impacts to infrastructure.
County officials and staff will continue to participate in daily conference calls to remain up-to-date on the storm’s path and potential impacts.
Dorchester County encourages residents to prepare for possible impacts and review their emergency plan.
Dorchester County Hurricane Evacuation Zones were updated in May 2018. Residents can locate their zone by visiting www.DorchesterCountySC.gov/Dorian and/or by downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.
Meanwhile, The Town of Mount Pleasant Emergency Management Office urged people to prepare now for the potential impacts of Dorian.
"Preparedness is the best strategy,” Emergency Management Manger Amanda Knight said.
Town staff continues to monitor the storm’s potential impacts. While the path of Dorian remains uncertain, citizens should take the time to review emergency plans and check supplies, she said.
Back in May, agencies unveiled a simplified OPCON system reducing the old system’s five OPCON levels to just three.
Those OPCON announcements, released by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division as well as individual county and city goverments, stand for “operating conditon” and describes the level of alert and preparedness under which various state agencies are working.
The lower the number, the closer the threat is.
Under the new plan, OPCON 3 will mean normal, day-to-day operations. Agencies coordinate, plan, train and exercise as warranted. Incidents are monitored by the State Warning Point and local emergency managers.
OPCON 2 will indicate “enhanced operations,” meaning a disaster is likely to affect South Carolina. Emergency Operations Plans are implemented. The State Emergency Operations Center is partially activated if necessary.
OPCON 1 will mean a full-out alert warning everyone to prepare for a disaster while state agencies do the same. The State Emergency Operations Center is fully activated. All agency personnel are activated or available for activation.
All State Emergency Response Team agencies and county emergency managers in all 46 counties have instituted the new OPCON levels.
