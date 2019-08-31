Dorchester Paws to evacuate shelter ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter is evacuating the animals from the facility in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
Dorchester Paws announced Saturday they are going to be moving the animals from the shelter ahead of the rainwater expected from the storm, which is expected to flood the facility.
“Nearly every year during hurricane season, Dorchester Paws has to evacuate the shelter for the safety of the animals," the shelter says on its website. “The property around the shelter has very poor drainage and excess rain causes our kennels to flood.”
Those who are interested in adopting or fostering are asked to visit Dorchester Paws for more information or visit the shelter located at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
