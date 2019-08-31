FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Dorian track landfall possible in Florida, Georgia or SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A growing degree of uncertainty is building in the forecast track of Hurricane Dorian, which was originally anticipated to make landfall in Florida.
Updated forecast tracks early Saturday morning suggest the Category 4 hurricane’s landfall could still happen in Florida, or could occur in Georgia or South Carolina. A shift to the east in the models suggest Dorian could skirt the southeast coast, Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said.
“It is possible Dorian may not make a landfall but we cannot bank on that,” Prinz said.
No matter where landfall does happen, heavy rain, coastal flooding and strong winds could affect the Lowcountry midweek. But even this time is not yet set in stone because it’s too early to tell how continuing updates will further change the projected path of the storm.
At 5 a.m., the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 72.6 West, about 470 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.
Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph. Some strengthening is possible Saturday. Although fluctuations in intensity are possible early next week, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.
Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin later Saturday and continue into early next week.
On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas Saturday, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday.
The next update on Dorian’s projected path will be released at approximately 8 a.m.
The Live 5 Weather team will provide a live update on the Live 5 Facebook page at 8 a.m.
In the meantime, click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather Apps. With the weather app, you can easily track the storm using the latest data available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.