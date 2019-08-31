Five people transported to the hospital following shooting at Berkeley County bar

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say five people have been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a bar in Moncks Corner early Saturday morning.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at the L&M Social Bar on Maplewood Road.
The victims were transported to area hospitals.
BCSO officials say detectives are working to identify the suspects involved in the incident which happened around midnight.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Viewers reported law enforcement units along Maplewood Road and a helicopter assisting in the area.
