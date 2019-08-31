Lidge’s First Homer Caps Comeback, Dogs Win Opener

The Spinx Battle of the Palmetto State rages on in game two of the series Saturday night, when right-hander Harold Cortijo (4-4, 3.48) makes his first start this year against the Red Sox affiliate. After beginning his season with seven straight starts of at least five innings and two or fewer runs allowed, Cortijo has experienced mixed results in his last six outings. He looks to build off a solid five-inning start against Kannapolis August 25 when he surrendered four runs on five hits. Southpaw Angel Padron (2-7, 3.21) will get the start for Greenville, making just his sixth start in 28 total appearances this year. Padron coughed up six runs in just 3 2/3 innings against the Augusta GreenJackets in his last start.