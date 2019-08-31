Mothers weigh in, give advice on avoiding hot car deaths of children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Pineville are investigating after they say a foster mother left her 12-month-old child in a hot car. The child later died at the hospital.
Police initially reported it was the child’s mother involved in the tragedy but they have since confirmed it was the child’s foster mother.
It happened Thursday at the Lowe’s parking lot in Pineville. When the foster mother realized she had left the child in her car while she went to work, she called 911.
According to KidsAndCars.org, this child is the 37th to die in a hot car nationwide this year.
“People are too caught up in their busy day-to-day life that they aren’t slowing down to realize, ‘oh my gosh, I have my child in here with me,’” mother Alexa Crognale said.
Crognale is a mother of a 15-month-old son and has another baby on the way. She can’t wrap her mind around how this keeps happening.
“People just need to slow down and focus on what really matters," she said.
Linda Goodrich is a mom to six children. She says she can empathize.
“Having kids is difficult,” she said. “It’s hard - it’s a big demand.”
She knows first-hand how exhausting and busy life can get.
“Day cares or schools, or they’ve got lots of activities and they’re trying to meet lots of demands in a short amount of time,” she explained.
Goodrich keeps the doors and windows open on her mini-van while they’re at the park, lessening the chances one of her kids gets locked inside. She has also heard other tips on avoiding tragedies like this.
“Keeping your purse in the back seat of your car," she said. "Anything that helps a frazzled mind remember.”
She also hopes people show some grace.
“I think it’s really important not to judge," she said, "because it’s hard to understand each person’s perspective.”
Pineville Police detectives are continuing the investigation into the child’s death.
