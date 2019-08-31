WATCHING DORIAN CLOSELY: Impacts Possible Next Week; Coastal Flooding, Rain, & Rip Currents Today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorian remains a dificult hurricane to forecast as we wait to see how it interacts with a ridge of high pressure north of the system. Most models are keeping Dorian offshore, but we cannot bank on that. A landfall is possible along the coast of FL, GA, SC and NC. The forecast will continue to chance, but possible storm surge, tropical storm force winds and heavy rain is possible midweek. These impacts are highly dependent on where Dorian is headed. If this storm stays well offshore, it possible impacts could be minor. Most models are showing Dorian responding to a ridge of high pressure sometime early next week by taking on a northerly turn. How early or late this turn happens will dictate how close Dorian gets to the southeast. Regardless, the Lowcountry should take caution and prepare for storm surge, heavy rainfall and T.S force winds just in case. This forecast will chance.