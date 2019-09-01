Beaufort County leaders urge preps for Dorian, but no evacuation plans yet

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders from across Beaufort County held a news conference Sunday urging people to do everything they can now to prepare for impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said that as of now, no decision has been made on evacuation.
“It’s a very, very unpredictable hurricane,” he said. “There have been no plans at this time, and I will repeat it, because we were we’re not going to do anything prematurely. There have been no plans for the evacuation at this time.”
A news conference from the governor was expected Sunday afternoon and after that, the county’s plans could change.
Tanner said the county’s primary method of communication with residents is through Nixle, and encouraged anyone who had not signed up for access to do so.
Beaufort County School District Superintendent Frank Rodriguez, who was present during a conference call among South Carolina’s state and county emergency management divisions, no decision has been made on school closures.
“As I said in my newsletter last week, it is the season,” Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said. “And it’s not too early to be prepared. So fill up that duffel bag with the water, the batteries, the things you need. And If you don’t need them this time, you’ll have another opportunity this season.”
Beaufort County is operating at OPCON 2, but will switch to OPCON 1 as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
