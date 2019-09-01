Buccaneers unable to keep pace with No. 17/19 Furman in season opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Charleston Southern was unable to keep pace with the No. 17/19 Paladins on the road on Saturday afternoon as the Buccaneers fell to host Furman, 46-13.
The Bucs (0-1) piled up 377 total yards on offense in the game behind a strong showing from redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers. Terrence Wilson added a touchdown run, while Geoffrey Wall and Garris Schwarting combined for 131 receiving yards in the loss.
Furman (1-0) built a 24-6 halftime advantage behind the strong play from running back Devin Wynn (12 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD) and quarterback Darren Grainger (14-of-20, 1 TD) as the Paladins never trailed in the contest.
CSU fell in head coach Autry Denson's sideline debut at Paladin Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Furman racked up 509 total yards and forced one turnover in the game.
Key Drive
Furman's second half touchdown drive was a statement for the Paladins. After the Buccaneers cut the halftime deficit down to 24-13 following Jack Chambers' one-yard touchdown play with nearly 12 minutes to play in the third quarter, Grainger and the Paladins went to work.
Furman grinded out a 13-play, 79-yard drive that spanned 6:51 and converted four third-down attempts. Grainger found Wayne Anderson for a 28-yard pickup and added a 16-yard pass to Wynn to keep the drive alive in CSU territory.
Grainger and company capped the scoring with a six-yard touchdown pass to Ryan DeLuca. Furman converted the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 32-13 with just over five minutes to play left in the third quarter.
How They Scored
- Danny Grainger scored on the 4-yard carry with 7:26 remaining to put Furman on the board in the first quarter. The drive started at the CSU 46 with Furman going six plays in 2:33 for the early score.
- Devin Abrams added to the Furman lead with 1:06 remaining in the quarter with a nine-yard touchdown plunge to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive and put the Paladins ahead 14-0.
- Terrence Wilson provided some excitement for the Bucs in the first half with a 52-yard touchdown run up the middle on the first play of the second quarter to cut into the Paladin lead.
- Devin Wynn highlighted his 9-carry, 111-yard first half rushing effort with a 13-yard score with 6:51 left in the second quarter to cap a five-play, 80-yard Furman drive and stretch the lead to 21-6.
- Furman added a late field goal as Grayson Atkins connected from 39 yards out with 1:19 left in the half to cap the first half scoring and put Furman ahead 24-6 at the break.
- CSU marched down the field to open the second half with Chambers targeting Schwarting twice for first downs, before taking the ball into the end zone himself on the one-yard quarterback option keeper to cut the lead to 24-13.
- Furman responded with the game-clinching 13-play, 79-yard drive capped by Grainger's six-yard touchdown to Ryan DeLuca to put the Paladins ahead 32-13.
- The Paladins added to the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter on Carson Maples' 66-yard touchdown run to put Furman ahead 39-13.
- Anderson added a second rushing touchdown in the quarter on Wayne Anderson's 66-yard touchdown run to give the Paladins the 46-13 lead.
- Inside the Statistics
- Jack Chambers went 18-of-25 with 192 yards in his second collegiate start for the Buccaneers.
- Chambers' favorite receiver, Geoffrey Wall, posted seven catches for 80 yards - both career highs for the senior wideout.
- Kameron Brown was back on the field this season and posted three catches for 29 yards.
- Terrence Wilson picked up a CSU-high 69 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 52-yard rushing touchdown.
- Ronnie Harris added 62 rushing yards on 12 carries.
- Kyle Reighard continuously flipped the field on Saturday afternoon averaging 46.9 yards per punt, including four punts that traveled 50-plus yards.
- Nick Salley led the Bucs' defensive effotts with a game-high nine tackles, including a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss.
- Justin McIntire made eight tackles in his starting linebacker debut.
- Cody Cline posted seven tackles (six solo) in his starting debut.
- Furman held the 27-18 advantage in first downs and 509-377 edge in total offensive yards.
- The Paladins picked up 369 rushing yards in the game paced by Wynn's 131 from the ground.
- The Bucs held the 192-140 edge in passing yards.
- CSU averaged 5.8 yards per play offensively.
News & Notes
- Charleston Southern fell in its fifth consecutive opener dating back to the 2014 season when the Buccaneers topped Point, 61-9, at home at Buccaneer Field.
- Kyle Reighard's four 50-plus yard punts gave him 22 in his career, moving him into sole possession of sixth-place in the Big South annals in the category.
- Head Coach Autry Denson became just the fifth CSU head coach to take the sideline in program history on Saturday after taking over the program mantle in January.
- Former head coach Jamey Chadwell remains the sole CSU head football coach to win in his debut with the Buccaneers after topping The Citadel, 32-29, in 2013.
- Furman's 369 rushing yards surpassed the highest the Bucs allowed an opponent in 2018 as CSU surrendered 316 against Kennesaw State last season.
- Saturday marked the first time the Bucs and the Paladins faced off against each other in program history.
Quote
“All we need to do is work on us. We need to do the little things and focus. If we put drives together, continue to do the right things on offense, and play our caveman football, then I think we’ll get back to having fun and believing in ourselves.” - Head Coach Autry Denson
Up Next
Charleston Southern continues the 2019 season on the road next weekend at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. as the Buccaneers take on South Carolina on Saturday, September 7. Kickoff on the SEC Network is set for 7 p.m.