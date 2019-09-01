FIRST ALERT: Dorian’s path shifts slightly west, but landfall still possible in Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The forecast track of Hurricane Dorian included more of the Florida peninsula in the latest forecast track but forecasters still expect the storm to skirt the coast and remain offshore.
Despite the offshore track, coastlines from Florida through North Carolina, including the Lowcountry, should still prepare for storm, surge, heavy rainfall and tropical storm-force winds by Wednesday and/or Thursday, Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said.
A few forecast models shifted west early Sunday morning though the majority continued to keep the storm offshore, she said.
At 5 a.m., the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.4 North, longitude 76.0 West, about 255 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.
Maximum sustained winds remained near 150 mph with higher gusts.
Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and a slower westward motion should occur for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas later Sunday and Sunday night, and should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.
Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
“Dorian remains a difficult hurricane to forecast as we wait to see how it interacts with a ridge of high pressure north of the system,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said. “While most models are keeping Dorian offshore, we cannot bank on that.”
A landfall is possible along the coast of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, he said.
“These impacts are highly dependent on where Dorian is headed and how far offshore it is," Walsh said. "If this storm stays well offshore, it possible impacts could be minor. Most models are showing Dorian responding to a ridge of high pressure sometime early next week by taking on a northerly turn. How early or late this turn happens will dictate how close Dorian gets to the southeast.”
The Lowcountry should plan and prepare for storm surge, heavy rainfall and tropical storm-force winds as a precaution. The forecast will continue to change since the storm is still days away.
On Saturday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency ahead of Dorian.
“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” McMaster said.
The declaration by the governor also authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.
City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon. Charleston city officials plan to remain in close contact with Charleston County and other agencies through the weekend, and will continue to monitor the storm’s track and potential impacts.
Tri-County governments shifted to OPCON 2, the intermediate level of emergency preparedness.
Dorian closed in on the northern Bahamas early Sunday, threatening to batter islands with 150 mph winds, pounding waves and torrential rain as people hunkered down in schools, churches and other shelters.
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned that Dorian is a “dangerous storm” and said any “who do not evacuate are placing themselves in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence.”
