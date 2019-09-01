Gov. Henry McMaster and State Officials to talk Hurricane Dorian prep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials today, Sunday, September 1 at 2:00 PM. The governor will update the public on Hurricane Dorian's potential impact to South Carolina.
The media briefing will discuss the status regarding Hurricane Dorian and its potential impact to South Carolina.
The briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
The press conference will also be streamed live on SCETV’s website at scetv.org.
